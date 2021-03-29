Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh fell ill with pneumonia while filming film

Director Cate Shortland revealed that both beauties got sick during the filming of Black Widow, but they didn’t stop working.

Scarlett Johansson and her co-star Florence Pugh fell ill with pneumonia during the filming of their upcoming thriller Black Widow, but continued to film, according to director Cate Shortland.

In a conversation with The Gentlewoman, the film’s director revealed grueling four-month filming in various locations around the world and shared details about the illness of the two actresses.

In the interview, Shortland said, “It was like being in the army. In the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh filmed both while they had pneumonia.”

Despite everything, Shortland said Johansson kept his spirit up throughout filming, “She’s not at all pretentious… and that makes it a lot of fun to be by his side. She jokes with everyone, there are no hierarchies. She appreciates people and makes people feel that way.”

The long-awaited superhero film Black Widow, starring Johansson, will reach theaters and air at Disney+ on July 9.