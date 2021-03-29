Piers Morgan backs Sharon Osbourne after her CBS firing

The presenter says the problem is much bigger than a “delusional duchess,” and it’s “chartering freedom of expression.”

Piers Morgan recently came out in defense of Sharon Osbourne in a written statement after the consequences Ozzy Osbourne’s wife had on CBS’ The Talk.

Piers Morgan turned to Sharon Osbourne’s defense in a column article for The Mail on Sunday and admitted, “What happened to Sharon and me in the last fortnight isn’t really about Mrs. Markle.”

In the end, “This is a much bigger problem than a delusional Duchess, and that is everyone’s right to have the freedom to express our honest opinions, with strength and passion if we feel like it.”

For those who don’t know, shortly before his departure from The Talk, Osbourne referred to Morgan’s ‘honest’ criticism of Meghan Markle and admitted, “I feel like I’m going to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend that a lot of people think is racist, so that makes me racist even if we’re not…”