OVERLINED LIPS: KENDALL JENNER DEMONSTRATES THE IMMENSE POWER OF LIP PENCIL

The makeup trend of 2021? Overlined lips. A technique that allows you to increase the volume of the lips to make them larger, fleshy, and voluminous but without the filler. An optical illusion, in short, created with the dear old lip pencil.

You’ll probably have seen it everywhere on Instagram, the hashtag #overlinedlips explodes with new content every day. And now Kendall Jenner with her latest post finally demonstrates the immense power of lip pencil.

The supermodel shared a couple of new selfies, the focus is all on her extra glossy mouth. As you can see, the contour of the lips is drawn outside its natural line: higher on cupid search and below the lower lip.

It works great even with matte lipsticks, but Kendall shows how the pencil paired with the gloss creates a truly XXL effect.

This trend tells a lot about the moment. We all have a great desire to show our lips since we always have to hide them. Waiting to be able to do so, let’s let them vent on Insta to catch an avalanche of Likes.