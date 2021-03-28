KYLIE JENNER’S STYLIST EXPLAINED HOW SHE CREATES INSTAGRAM QUEEN’S FABULOUS LOOKS

Celebrity stylist Jill Jacobs has a real knack for putting together truly fabulous and never-trivial looks. Just look at one of her biggest clients, Kylie Jenner– have you seen all the vintage pieces the 23-year-old has been wearing lately?! All thanks to Jill.

Her list of stellar clients doesn’t stop at the millionaire young businesswoman- she also dresses Sofia Richie, Jasmine Sanders, Khloe Kardashian, and Desi Perkins, just to name a few. Popsugar interviewed Jill to learn more about her styling method and how she creates those great looks one after another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Here’s what he said — take notes:

The styling method for its customers:

“When programmed, I am informed of what kind of look we need. It can be anything from a cozy look from home to a red carpet look. From there, I program where to hang the pieces that I think will be the best for the customer. So, we perform a fitting where we try more options and choose our favorite choices.”

Procurement of vintage pieces

“I am lucky to have some incredible vintage contacts all over the world with which I constantly keep in touch for new pieces. In the United States, I don’t think it’s a week without pulling from What Goes Around Comes Around and Treasures of NYC. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stylist | Personal Shopper (@jilljacobsstudio)

Tips to find the perfect fit

“In general, I always tell customers that garments are based on samples, designed on a sample-sized body. Never be afraid to work with a tailor to modify clothes so that they work better for your body type.”

The fashion labels she prefers and loves to support

“All brands owned by women who create pieces that are cool and sexy effortlessly.”

Where he finds inspiration

“I always keep my eyes open and aware. I’m inspired by anything, really – you never know what’s going to hit you and inspire you, both online and in-person.”