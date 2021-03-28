ADDISON RAE AND BRYCE HALL CONFIRMED THE BREAKUP, REVEALING THEY BROKE UP A MONTH AGO

The romance between Addison Rae and Bryce Hall has officially reached the end of the line, now that there is confirmation from those directly concerned.

The 21-year-old talked about it in a video uploaded to YouTube and titled that leaves no room for doubt: “We broke up.”

“There are some things I want to say. One is that yes, Addison and I broke up – he started – I don’t want to talk about the specific reasons because it’s our private business. At first, I wanted to keep everything away from social media but of course, it didn’t work out. I think everyone has their own idea why we broke up and I’ll tell you right away that’s not the truth. I’ve already talked about it on Twitter. I said I didn’t betray Addison and I repeat it.”

Bryce refers to rumors about an alleged betrayal filmed last February, after his las Vegas trip. At the time, however, he himself had denied the accusations, writing on Twitter: “I have not betrayed Addison”.

He went on to go into detail about exactly when the breakup happened and why: “Addison and I broke up about a month ago and kept everything semi-private on social media. But now that he’s out, I confirm that yes, we haven’t been together in a month. We’re both going through a lot of things behind the scenes, which we’re not necessarily comfortable sharing. With all that stress, we decided by mutual agreement that it was better to separate.”

“I really wish you all the best,” concluded Bryce Hall.

Addison Rae was intercepted by paparazzi during an outing in Los Angeles and one of them asked her if she and Bryce were still a couple.

“ No, we are not – replied the 20-year-old – But I wish him the best. I think we’re both doing fantastic things in our lives.”

The first rumors that this love story might have ended had started a couple of weeks ago when fans noticed Bryce hall had deleted some photos with the TikTok from Instagram.