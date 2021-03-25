THE TATTOOS ON CHRIS EVANS’ CHEST THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT

And did you know Chris Evans has his chest tattooed? Those who are fixed with Captain American probably have known about it for a long time, but the rest of the world had no idea.

The 39-year-old actor virtually reunited with his brother Scott Evans for an interview with ACE Universe. Together they talked about their childhood, the Avengers, and more.

However, that’s not what he said got the most attention, because fans were much more focused on chest tattoos, popping out of the t-shirt.

Please enjoy Chris Evans sighing, soundtrack added. pic.twitter.com/SDcD5wpCsy — dailyL (@dailylaney) March 24, 2021

There are two visible tattoos: eagle wings on the right side of Chris’ chest and a quote from Eckhart Tolle on the left side.

The quote reads:” When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose contact with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

Whoa. We, on the other hand, like many fans, have just lost touch with everything. What tattoos, what a Chris!