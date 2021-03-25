TAYLOR SWIFT HAS THE PERFECT COMMENT FOR THE POST WHERE SELENA GOMEZ SAYS SHE MISSES HER

Taylor Swift always finds the right words!

Yesterday Selena Gomez posted souvenir photos on Instagram with her colleague and BFF (and with her cat Benjamin) and in the caption she let it be known how much she misses her.

Now Tay Tay left a perfect comment on that post, using a precious quote!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by martina the folklorian (@martylovestaylor)

“I love u like a love song bay well, 🥰” wrote the 31-year-old artist. Does that tell you anything?

Of course: it’s a reference to the super hit “Love You Like A Love Song” on Selena Gomez’s2011 album “When the Sun Goes Down” & The Scene!

Taylor Swift let it be known how much she enjoyed the post even putting her likes.

Tayla has been BFF for more than a decade: it all started in 2008 when both were dating a Jonas Brothers.

Sel dated Nick and Taylor was with Joe: “Something snapped between us and [our friendship] is the best thing we’ve had since those relationships” the “Revelación” singer told KIIS FM UKyearslater.