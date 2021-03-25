KATY PERRY TALKED ABOUT WORKING WITH TAYLOR SWIFT: “CAN YOU IMAGINE WHAT WE COULD DO?”

“Can you imagine, if Taylor and I worked together, what could we do?” With this phrase, Katy Perry has rekindled the hopes of millions of fans regarding a possible collaboration with the illustrious colleague and newfound friend.

The singer performed it during the Monday, March 22 episode of American Idol dedicated to duets.

Seeing contestants Camille Lamb and Althea Grace put tensions between them in the background to sing best together, Katy seemed to be looking back at her younger self, in the midst of the feud with Tay Tay that lasted from 2013 and 2019.

After the performance, Katy reunited with fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and returned to talk about the likelihood of working with Taylor.

The end of tensions between the two artists came when Katy agreed to participate in Taylor’s “You Need To Calm Down” video, in which they exchange a hug worth a thousand words.