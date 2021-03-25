DEMI LOVATO MORE BEAUTIFUL AND CONFIDENT THAN EVER AT THE “DANCING WITH THE DEVIL” FIRST

At the Los Angeles premiere of her new docuseries, Demi Lovato took back her narrative, reintroducing herself to the world.

Dancing with the Devil offers a very candid look at the very dark times she’s faced in recent years, but this time she’s the one talking about it. No argument is off-limits. Demi bravely opens up about accepting her body, mental health, the 2018 overdose that almost took her life.

To present such a personal project, the 28-year-old and stylish Siena Montesano have chosen to make a fashion statement that appropriately represents who the star is now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

To parade on the red carpet of the first organized in a dive-in, a white satin blazer dress with a delicate collar of rouches by the Parisian brand Martin Martin.

Later, the star quickly transformed into a pink Balenciaga cuff bow blouse paired with Givenchy pants for her title track performance and “Anyone,” from the new album Dancing WithThe Devil… The Art of Starting Over” to be released on April 2 ( will also contain a duet with Ariana Grande!)

With her new short hair styled in her 20s flapper-style waves, bright makeup, and gorgeous nail art, Demi was so glamorous, so confident, and completely in control of the narrative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by César DeLeön Ramîrez (@cesar4styles)

The first two episodes of the Dancing with the Devil documentary are out today on YouTube.