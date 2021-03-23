JOE JONAS PUT ON A LOT OF MUSCLE FOR A ROLE IN A MOVIE AND THIS SELFIE PROVES IT

As a wedding present for the wedding to Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’slittle brother Frankie had given action figures to the couple he had christened G.I. Jophie, having fun crippling the name of the all-muscled character G.I. Joe by the nickname of the newlyweds.

Frankie may not know it yet but he had seen us along because fast forward to today, the singer put on a mountain of biceps and abs that almost looks really like G.I. Joe!

Joe showed off his super-trained physique in a selfie taken in the mirror and posted in Instagram Stories:

Sophie Turner reacts to husband Joe Jonas' shirtless selfie. pic.twitter.com/6XbuUzHOlU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2021

Such a hot selfie, that Sophie Turner couldn’t resist reposting it in her Stories, adding some joking writings like ” NaughtyDaddy” and ” Call daddy”!

The actress and artist became parents to a little girl last July.

Joe Jonas has been working harder in the gym lately for a role in devotion. Based on the book of the same name by Adam Makos, it is about the friendship between two American Navy pilots during the Korean War (1950–1953).

This would also explain why in the selfie the 31-year-old wears a military suit, at least the part of the pants!