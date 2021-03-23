CAMILA CABELLO ALSO LOVES LANA DEL REY’S NEW ALBUM “CHEMTRAILS OVER THE COUNTRY CLUB”

On Friday, March 19, “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” was released, the highly anticipated new album by Lana Del Rey. A project that was received in the best way by fans, including famous ones such as Camila Cabello.

The “Havana” singer dedicated to her colleague’s record an Instagram story in which she compliments her. “Thank you very much Lana for this – writes Camila – it is simply splendid”.

Camila Cabello shows love for Lana Del Rey's new album, 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club.' pic.twitter.com/xMlgvo7zbM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2021

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club” was released about two years after the previous “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (2019), consists of 11 new tracks, and was entirely co-written by Lana and Jack Antonoff.

