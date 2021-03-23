BENJI MASCOLO AND BELLA THORNE: FAMOUS CONGRATULATIONS ON THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT

There are several famous congratulations among the many that can be read under the post with which Benjamin Mascolo announced the official engagement with Bella Thorne!

The 27-year-old artist revealed that the 23-year-old actress and singer said yes to her marriage proposal, posting a series of photos on Instagram in which they enthusiastically show off the engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm)

Benji and Bella have been together since 2019 and with their love have united two worlds: that of Italian music and that of American stars.

They debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 76 and the 2019 Fashion Awards. Soon you’ll see them starring in a movie called Time Is Up.

Here are the famous friends who commented on the post of the announcement of the official engagement of Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne!

One of the first to leave his message was Federico Rossi, BFF of Benji and his companion in the adventure Benji & Fede: ” You confessed to me I gave a reaction worthy of 10 years of friendship, congratulations brother, for all ❤️“.

Fede’s girlfriend and radio and TV host, Paola Di Benedetto, wrote surprise: “Aiutooooooo nonce credoooooo“.

Fashion guru Chiara Ferragni left face emojis with heart eyes, as well as electronic music duo Merk & Kremont and actress and model Beatrice Vendramin. Bea’s boyfriend and artist Fred De Palma joked, “I’m already afraid of a bachelor party.”



“Omg!!!! Best wishes aaaaaaa!!! Let me take the bouquet on the fly!!” is Baby K’s message.

“Congratulations blond,” wrote rapper Emis Killa. Alessio Bernabei also made a sympathetic reference to Benji’s hair: ” And I who had stayed at the highest tuft race 😢 Prod of u“.



Tiziano Ferro let it be known how happy he is for them:” BEAUTIFUL 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏”.

From abroad, here are the congratulations of actors Jake Manley, Charlie DePew and Javi Luna, JLo and Demi Lovato guitarist Hayden Maringer, DJ duo The Hotel Lobby.

“You are the nicest,” wrote actress Ruby Rose along with her congratulations.