Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have romantic dinner in Malibu

The couple, who are rarely shown in public, were seen on Friday on a romantic outing.

Reality show stars Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a pleasant outing with a splendid dinner in Malibu.

The 41-year-old star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians went to a romantic dinner with her 45-year-old boyfriend at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu, California.

Kourtney Kardashian sported a long black jacket and a white T-shirt with a variety of NSFW phrases written along with a pair of black pants featuring a transparent mesh material just above his knee.

Dressed casually, Barker wore a white T-shirt with graphics under a brown aviator jacket along with a pair of tight black jeans and a pair of blackcaps, as well as a set of black and white sneakers.

The couple began dating in January after years of friendship. They had also spent moments with their families. A source from Kourtney Kardashian said her children like Travis.

By sharing a photo of both of them hand in hand on social media last month, Kourtney Kardashian announced the official state of their romantic relationship. Travis Barker also shared the same image in his Instagram stories.

Both celebrities have three children each of their ex-spouses. Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, while Travis Barker also has three children from his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Atiana, 21, Landon, 17 and Alabama, 15.