Zayn Malik on fatherhood: “I didn’t expect me to like it that much”

The singer, who was always focused on him and his career, finds it wonderful to be Khai’s father.

Zayn Malik spoke openly about his paternity. It is the first time the singer has exhibited the process of parenting his daughter Khai with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid, after his birth in September last year.

In an interview with iHeartRadio Valentine this week, Malik commented on how he and Gigi are dealing with Khai’s cop mentality issue and claimed that this stage of his life is being the best of all.

“Honestly, it’s wonderful. A lot of people I spoke to obviously before she was born, she said, ‘It’s a great fit, and it’s going to be a big change and so on. … but, honestly, she’s a wonderful baby. She made it easy for us, she sleeps well, she loves to breastfeed. It’s just breastfeeding and changing diapers right now. It’s wonderful,” he says.

Regarding the changes that being a father brought into his life, the ex-One Direction revealed that he did not expect him to ‘like it so much, and explained that before Khai, he was always ‘very much in his world’, totally focused on his career, but is now very happy to spend time with his daughter:

“I didn’t expect me to like it that much, to be honest. I’ve always been more into my business, composing, recording, making music, very focused on my career,” he explains.

“I had time for relationships, but most of it was about me. The fact that it’s so easy to adapt to Khai is surprising to me because I love spending time with her, being with her, relaxing. Now I watch cartoons on TV and Netflix, I learn lullabies, I play with them, I sing to them. It’s a different step in life, but it was easy to adjust, and that was amazing,” he acknowledged.

During the conversation, the singer also praised Hadid as a mother and said his girlfriend is a ‘wonderful mother’.

“She’s good. She’s wonderful. Obviously, she helps a lot, and she’s doing great,” she said.

