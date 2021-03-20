THIS PHOTO OF BLUE IVY DRINKING FROM HER FIRST GRAMMY AWARD IS EPIC

At just 9 years old, Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy Award during the 2021 edition and turned the award into a glass that is not more prestigious!

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter is co-author of “Brown Skin Girls” (along with her parents, Wizkid, SAINt JHNand others), a song that triumphed in the Miglior Music Video category.

The famous mom has now posted a video with images from the evening and after-party on Instagram, in which there is also an epic photo of Blue Ivy drinking from gramophone-shaped recognition with the help of a straw.

Here is the photo was taken from the video from a fan account:

Here you will find the full video posted by Beyoncé, who added a blue heart in the caption:

In addition to her daughter’s historic victory, the 2021 Grammy Awards was a legendary night for Beyoncé.

With the four awards won in this year’s edition, it has reached a total of 28 and this means that it is the artist who has won the most Grammy Awards ever.