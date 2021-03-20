KRIS AND CAITLYN JENNER BROKE SILENCE ON KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST’S DIVORCE

Kim Kardashian turned over divorce papers from Kanye West last February, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Those directly concerned have never talked about the separation but now, for the first time, someone from their family has publicly commented on what is happening: it is Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris’s ex (and Kendall and Kylie’s biological father) Caitlyn Jenner.

During an interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, the hosts began talking about the difficulties of a divorce and asked Kris Jenner how the one between his daughter and the rapper is going.

“I think it will always be hard at any time… you know, there are a lot of kids – he said, referring to North,7 years old, Saint,5 years old, Chicago,3 years old, and Psalm 22 months old – The good thing about our family is that we have always supported each other, support each other and love each other so much. So all I want for these two guys [Kim and Kanye] is that they’re happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

It has long been rumored that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are waiting to publicly announce their divorce, so as not to anticipate what will air in the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When asked if we’ll see anything about the split on the reality show, the 65-year-old replied:” You could.”

“I don’t know what they decided to put in the finale because we haven’t seen it yet – he added – I know they’re putting the finishing touches, but I think it’s a private moment for them. Kim wants to deal with this with her family and her times. When he feels it, I’m sure he’ll say what he needs to say.”

Another interview, another protagonist, and the same topic. Caitlyn Jenner echoed his ex-wife Kris by telling People:” At some point, Kim will release a statement, but it’s her statement and not mine. I love her, she’s a great person. We texted this morning and wish her the best.”