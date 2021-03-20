Khloe Kardashian considers surrogacy to be a mother again

The star is investigating the options it has, after learning that it has little chance of achieving a gestation.

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly seriously investigating surrogacy after learning of its high-risk status, according to a new episode of KUWTK.

At the highlight of the episode, the reality show star states: “I’m not going to go into details on camera, but they said there’s an 80% chance that I’ll have a miscarriage. Almost miscarriage True at first.”

“But I didn’t know it was a persistent thing. This is all really shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love to my life and my family, and it looks like I’m running into more and more obstacles. It’s very hard to digest for me.”

In the episode, Khloé put his heart up his sleeve and concluded by admitting that she “loved being pregnant with True; it’s such a beautiful experience. Knowing that I may never feel this way again is overwhelming, scary, stressful. It breaks my heart.”