Kate Middleton emulates Princess Diana in her public speeches

A speech expert believes that the way Kate interacts with the audience is similar to how Diana did.

Kate Middleton tries to emulate her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as she interacts with the audience in her speeches.

According to speech expert and announcer Jon Briggs, the Duchess of Cambridge is like Diana’s vivid image every time she talks to people, Mirror reports.

“The Royals are generally quite adept at talking to complete strangers, going with their nature. But these kinds of conversations before Covid-19 were generally not seen or heard much.”

Comparing Kate to Diana, she added: “Kate will take a listening position. His head is slightly tilted to one side, as William’s mother, Princess Diana, used to do.”

“It’s a position that says ‘I’m interested and listening to you, and making sure you know that my condition doesn’t interfere with this conversation.'”

She continued: “Her speaking style echoes that of Princess Diana, and she and Sophie Wessex, as younger royal women, sound more alike. Generationally, there is much less difference between the two than Princess Anne or the queen herself.”