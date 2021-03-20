CARDI B WANTS TO CREATE A BUSINESS EMPIRE LIKE RIHANNA AND JAY-Z

Cardi B immediately made it clear and round in one of her first singles: “All I really want to see is the money” and the goal she set now is really rich, in fact, it’s Rihanna!

The rapper explained that she plans to create a business empire as the singer did with her clothing, lingerie, and beauty brands.

She started by recounting in an interview with the Station head why she never mentioned other colleagues before as examples to which she refers: ” When I entered the game and people asked me, ‘Who are you looking at?’, I would always say, ‘I don’t look at anyone, because I hadn’t quite understood how the game worked yet and felt I was influenced only by the people around me. ”

Now that he has accumulated experience, Cardi B can reveal who the artists he would like to follow in his footsteps are. Rihanna, in fact, but also Jay-Z (in addition to being a rapper, is a record producer, entrepreneur, and sports prosecutor), both of whom started from humble beginnings like her.

“At the level, I am now, my greatest inspirations are Rihanna and Jay-Z. I’m not saying this to lick my butt or anything – she assured, with her blunt note – I feel they are so influential because Rihanna comes from a Caribbean country like my parents and is a billionaire.

“Making business so big and being a billionaire like you, that’s what I aspire to. That’s what I want. I want to be a billion-dollar woman. I want to build a huge brand. And Jay-Z comes from where I come from, too. And he’s become a billionaire. It’s just strategy, shaking hands, putting plans together.”