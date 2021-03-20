BILLIE EILISH WORE A WIG FOR ‘WEEKS’ BEFORE REVEALING HER NEW BLONDE HAIR

Getting blonde is no small feat.

On March 17, Billie Eilish shocked fans by revealing an unexpected change of look: her hair is now platinum blonde, marking the beginning of a new era in her life and music.

Just a few days before the big reveal, the 19-year-old had attended the 2021 Grammysstill with her neon green roots, but the truth is she was wearing a wig – she actually wore a wig for weeks!

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Billie’s hairstylist, Lissa Renn, revealed that she had gradually lightened the singer’s hair for “6 weeks“.

“The process is real when you do it right. 6 weeks to remove all the black of the tips without damaging them, along with my strict hair care regimen. We actually enjoyed all stages of the color as well, but the end result is fire, “Lissa wrote in the caption of the post captured by a Billie fan account.

I mean, he’s been trolling us all for almost two months!

Black hair with neon green roots was a visual anchor of her image for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? not to mention how much they influenced style and trends.

Surely, Billie knows that this new platinum blonde era will have the same effect and we can’t wait to find out what’s going to happen!