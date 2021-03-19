The man of the Kardashians clan celebrates 34 years surrounded by his media family.

Rob Kardashian celebrates his 34th birthday with a discreet celebration surrounded by his family.

According to People, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is gathering at Kris Jenner’s residence.

“The family is throwing him a birthday party at Kris[Jenner’s] house,” a fountain said.

“It’s just family. Dream [Rob’s daughter with Blac Chyna] is there too.”

While Rob has been largely absent from the spotlight in recent years, the source said he is “doing well” while working on his health.

“He comes to every family vacation, but still prefers to stay out of focus. He’s working on his health and he seems happy,” the source adds.