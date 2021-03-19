Khloe Kardashian’s hopes for a second son faded

The health problems she had when she got pregnant with her daughter True could be repeated strongly in a second pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian’s hopes of having a second child faded after news of the risk of a second pregnancy.

In a teaser clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Good American founder told her sister Kim Kardashian that her doctor told her she was at high risk of having another baby.

According to the doctor, she has an 80 percent risk of having an abortion in case she and man Tristan Thompson decide to have their second child.

In another shocking revelation, the star shared that she nearly lost her daughter True Thompson during the early stages of her pregnancy.

“I have to wait until the process is over before I know how many embryos I have,” Khloe said.

“But I talked to Dr. A and she was a little worried like, I did a checkup and blood test and all that, and she just said I’d be a high-risk carrier of pregnancy. I almost had a miscarriage at first,

“But I didn’t know that was a persistent thing. All I’m trying to do is bring more love to my life and my family.”

“And just … I seem to encounter more and more obstacles and it’s very hard for me to digest,” admits the star.