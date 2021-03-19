CARDI B DANCED AND SANG AT THE GRAMMYS WITH A ARMOR WEIGHING 8 KILOS

Do you get the horn after doing two floors of stairs? Think of Cardi B who for her performance of “WAP” at the 2021 Grammys with Megan Thee Stallion danced and sang without losing a beat in a costume that weighed as much as 8 kilograms!

The rapper writhed and crawled on stage as if she were so easy in pink chrome armor created for her by stylist Rey Ortiz.

“ Eight kilos on my body,” Cardi pointed out on Instagram, in the caption of the album in which she collected photos of her super sexy performance. “ButI had to wear it because it was great.”

Ortiz, who has dressed the superstar in the past with many other eye-blowing looks such as those of the video clip of “Up”, shared on Insta the story of how the costume, which we can really call heavy metal, was created:

“We need an important metallic moment for the Grammys,” the stylist writes, recalling when Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter, contacted him. “It must be completely danceable, sexy, and comfortable … [and] I know you can do it because you also wear drag queens.”

Ortiz calls the look – which took several months to complete taking into account Cardi’s acrobatic choreography – a “painful, heavy, but sexy nightmare“. Although it was made of painted plastic instead of real metal.

“Even 10 hours before the show we worked to make this project monster work, continuing to make last-minute changes without compromising the design,” the designer finally reveals.

Ortiz’s efforts (not to mention Cardi) were clearly worth it: “WAP” became one of the most talked-about performances of the evening.