BILLIE EILISH’S NEW PLATINUM BLONDE ERA HAS OFFICIALLY ARRIVED

By the end of last year, Billie Eilish had told her fans that she would change her hair color when she was ready to release a new album because a new era would come. The 19-year-old just fulfilled her promise.

And it’s really a brand new era. The 2021 Grammy Awards were the last official event where its radioactive green roots have faded. On March 17, the singer posted a video of a fabulous hair flip onInsta: Billie Eilish is officially platinum blonde!

Billie then shared a second photo where we can admire the new hair look very well. Not only the change of color, but we also see a super scaled fresh shag cut of scissors and also a fringe that brings attention all to its eyes.

“Pizzicami,” she wrote in the caption. No, give us a pinch to show us that we’re not dreaming!

Black hair with neon green roots was a visual anchor of her image for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? not to mention how much they influenced style and trends.