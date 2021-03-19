Billie Eilish caused a social media sensation with her blonde hair

The photo has already been placed in the Top 10 of the most liked images of all time on Instagram.

Billie Eilish’s blond hair debut caused a social media sensation. The 19-year-old Grammy Award-winning superstar with “everything I wanted” showed off her new hairstyle Wednesday (March 17) and the photo was already in the Top 10 of the most liked images of all time on Instagram.

The photo has earned over 18 million likes in the last 24 hours, placing it in the Top 10 of the most liked photos, and is ready to surpass many of them, including Kylie Jenner’s previous record with her young daughter Stormi, who also has over 18 million likes.

The photo I like the most is still the “World Record Egg”, which has more than 54 million likes.