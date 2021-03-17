BTS HAD THE MOST BEAUTIFUL REACTION IN THE FACE OF THE FAILURE TO WIN THE 2021 GRAMMYS

Career, but also life in general, is made up of ups and downs: the important thing is to know how to accept every moment for how it comes, keep your head up, support each other, and move forward.

Just like BTS did at the 2021 Grammy Awards!

The Bangtan Boys got their first nomination for this year’s music awards: they were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with “Dynamite” but, in the end, the award went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me.”

Now they have posted a video of them following the event from South Korea, at the exact moment the winner of the category is announced.

You don’t hear the audio of the tv, but you can understand very well from their expressions (at the second 00:23) what is happening. V remains grounded, while RM says “I told you so.”

The disappointment and frustration of not winning, however, soon give way to a beautiful reaction: BTS begin to applaud, exchange parts of encouragement, and embrace each other! The whole thing ends in a liberating laugh: the one with which every defeat should be faced.

Although they didn’t take home an award, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook starred in the 2021 Grammys with a wonderful performance on “Dynamite,” straight from Seoul.