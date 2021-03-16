GRAMMYS 2021: BILLIE EILISH’S HEART-TO-HEART EYES AS SHE WATCHES HARRY STYLES PERFORM ARE WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS

Arjun Sethi
Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy Awards with his very first performance at this prestigious event. The British artist started the evening by singing “Watermelon Sugar”, one of the most beloved singles from his latest album “Fine Line”.

A performance that all his fans saw with heart-shaped eyes. Among them also Billie Eilish, who a few meters from Harry admired him with a dreamy look.

Billie one of us!

For Harry Styles it was a prime night: his first performance at the Grammy Awards, his first nominations, and his first victory, with “Watermelon Sugar” in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

