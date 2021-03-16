DUA LIPA: THE STUNNING GRAMMY GOWN IS A TRIBUTE TO MARIAH CAREY AND CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Dua Lipa was nominated for six Grammy Awards and the new pop princess arrived at the 2021 ceremony in a crazy nude dress by Versace – after all, it was really her night and she wanted to prove it.

A camp-style dress tailored to the 25-year-old, who then took home only the golden gramophone for the best pop vocal album, but Dua was still a vision, writing one of those unique fashion moments that will certainly be inducted into the awards hall of fame.

British Vogue reports that Donatella Versace was inspired by colors from the Aurora Borealis to create Dua’s fabulous red carpet dress, entirely covered in a glittering network of Swarovski crystals.

All pop lovers, however, will not have missed the bodice that recreates a butterfly, a clear tribute to two Grammy-winning icons: Mariah Carey of the “Heartbreaker” era and Christina Aguilera in her butterfly dress at the 2000 Grammys.

Dua Lipa looking amazing in Atelier Versace. Over 20 years later, Mariah continues to inspire. pic.twitter.com/eURpYuzwMx — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) March 15, 2021

Dua Lipa is wearing an Atelier Versace butterfly dress at the #Grammys just as Christina Aguilera did back in 2000 🦋✨ Both have also previously won the Grammy Award for “Best New Artist” pic.twitter.com/eGyLIfuhHr — 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘 (@liberatedbussy) March 15, 2021

For her performance, Dua then took off Bvlgari’s glittering gown and jewelry to slip into a majestic fuchsia cape studded with crystals. During the performance, she got rid of the cape to reveal a bralette and lilac and pink briefs still shimmering by Swarovski and Metallic Jellyfish – the symbol of Versace.

Grammy night is a statement: Dua not only found her sound with “Future Nostalgia“, but also her fashion rhythm and we are here to let ourselves be overwhelmed.