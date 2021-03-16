BILLIE EILISH AND LIZZO ARE AS HAPPY FOR HARRY STYLES’ 2021 GRAMMYS WIN AS YOU ARE

Millions of fans around the world celebrated Harry Styles’ first Grammy Awards win in front of the TV, but there were also two fans who applauded him in person at the 2021 ceremony: Billie Eilish and Lizzo!

Before taking home the Best Pop Solo Performance award, the 27-year-old singer performed on his “Watermelon Sugar” with a crazy leather suit, green buoy, and cascade of rings. In this edition made of masks and distances to keep, Billie Eilish was among the artists selected to act as the audience of the performance and gave an epic expression.

I mean, the same one you had watching him sing at the 2021 Grammys:

It didn’t end there, because when Harry Styles won the best pop solo performance, he ran to hug his 19-year-old colleague.

Lizzo also celebrated Harry Styles’ first Grammy Awards triumph, posting two photos taken backstage at the event.

“Harry won a Grammy,” he wrote in the caption, all in capital letters to better express his enthusiasm.

Last January, the British artist had taken to the stage of a live show in Lizzo and they had sung the hit “Juice” together.