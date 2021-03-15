Prince William’s sons and Kate Middleton pay tribute to Princess Diana

George, Charlotte, and Louis wrote messages for their deceased grandmother on Mother’s Day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three sons shared a special tribute to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day in Britain on Sunday.

The sons of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have written sincere messages about the village princess: “I love you very much. Dad misses you.”

Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte of five, in images shared on Kensington Royal’s Instagram account, sent their love to the late Princess of Wales, who died in a car accident in 1997.

Prince George’s note read: “Dear Grandma Diana: Happy, happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and I always think of you, sending a lot of love from George.”

While Charlotte wrote, “Dear Grandma Diana, I’m thinking of you on Mother’s Day.”

She wrote: “I love you very much. Dad misses you so much. Charlotte loves you.”

There was also a two-year-old Prince Louis card, which he had painted on a piece of heart-shaped paper and written his name aside.

The cards were shared on the social media accounts William shares with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Sussex.

In a message accompanying the instant sweets, the royal couple said, “This year, Mother’s Day will be different once again.”

The three sons of the Duke and Duchess also helped make a cake for the special occasion, and images of creation were posted on social media along with a photo of Kate as a child with her own mother.

“Celebrating two other special mothers today, a cake made by George, Charlotte, and Louis,” William titled the publication.

“Every year, on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte, and Louis make cards reminding their grandmother, Diana, of William.” “Whatever your circumstances, this Mother’s Day we are thinking of you.”