Prince William is furious with his brother Harry

William was very angry about Meghan Markle and Harry’s attempts to label the royal family “racist.”

This news was presented by royal expert Katie Nicholl. She was quoted as saying to the Express newspaper, “The fact that he answered two questions was really very, very unusual. I think it was very significant. I think I wanted a chance to say something.”

Ms. Nicholl went on to say, “I think everyone expects the brothers to be able to bridge this gap, it’s clearly deep. I think it says a lot that William hasn’t picked up the phone to call his brother yet. . ”

“I think you clearly need some time to think about it. However, I think the feeling is that time is a healer. That’s something Harry himself said.”