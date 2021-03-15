The actor could run for next year’s election and compete against Greg Abbott, the current governor.

Matthew McConaughey aspires to become governor of Texas. The Winner of the Dallas Buyers Club Oscar is “seriously considering” coming to the election and winning for the Texas gubernatura next year, CNN reports.

This was said by the actor himself on The Balanced Voice podcast by Crime Stoppers of Houston, presented by Rania Mankarious.

The actor told the reporter that he was “shuffling” running for election to be governor of Texas. “I’m evaluating now again. What is my leadership role?” he said.

In November, McConaughey was asked the same thing on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” and said, “I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people if I wanted that.”

“Look, politics seems like a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefine its purpose, it might be much more interested,” he added.