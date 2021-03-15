JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ CORRECTED BREAKUP RUMORS: “WE’RE WORKING ON SOME THINGS”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez saw gossip news in which it was speculated that they had broken up and decided to personally clarify that they were still a couple, specifying that they are ” working on some things” in their relationship.

“Everything that has been reported is inaccurate. We’re working on some things. the 51-year-old artist and the 45-year-old former baseball player said in a joint statement.

In the last two days, several sources from American gossip magazines like E! News, PageSix, and People had reported rumors about the breakup, claiming that JLo and ARod would cancel the official engagement.

The last time they were photographed together was in late February in the Dominican Republic, where the singer and actress are filming the movie Shotgun Wedding. She would currently still be in the Caribbean country, while he would fly to Miami for the start of the new baseball season.

A People insider has now added: “Since she’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami it’s hard to see each other – especially right now with the pandemic. But they want to try to stay together.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had become a couple in 2017. By March 2019, the wedding proposal had arrived against the romantic backdrop of a holiday in the Bahamas.

They had been living together for a long time – with their respective children: the twins of singer Emme and Maximilian,13, and the sportsman’s daughters, Ella,12, and Natasha,16 – and had decided to marry in Italy in the summer of 2020.

Due to the pandemic, they had postponed the wedding to a later date.