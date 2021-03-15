In cryptic message, Khloe Kardashian seems to assume her affair with Tristan Thompson

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians used Instagram and shared the note in her stories.

American star Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic note hours after she appeared to confirm that she is back in an affair with Tristan Thompson, after two years of separation, on her 30th birthday.

She wrote, “Surround yourself with dreamers and doers, believers and thinkers, but above all surround yourself with those who see greatness within you, even when you don’t see it in yourself.”

Previously, Khloe shared a candid note for Tristan Thompson, who turns 30 this Saturday.

Sharing loved photos with Tristan and her daughter True, she wrote, “Those who are destined to be, those who go through everything, what is designed to destroy them and come out even stronger than before.”

Khloe also said: “Thank you for showing me everything you said you’d do. For the father you are. To the best friend, I have in you. I’m grateful that I can’t do anything with you and it feels like I’m doing everything.”

Khloe Kardashian’s birthday publication apparently confirms that she has rekindled her affair with Tristan after months of speculation.