Demi Lovato uses recreational marijuana and alcohol after an almost fatal overdose

The singer has made that decision to achieve “a good balance” in her life.

Grammy Award-winning singer Demi Lovato talks about her decision not to restrict her marijuana and alcohol use even after an almost fatal overdose.

The singer was honest with an interview with Glamour magazine and stated, “I called my recovery manager, Charles Cook, and said, ‘Something’s not right. I’m living one side of my life completely regularizing myself and this other side following a program that tells me that if I have a slip, I’m going to die.”

“I think I also want to try this balance thing on the substantial side of my life. And they said, ‘She deserves this opportunity to make that decision for herself.’ So I did.”

“A unique solution for everyone doesn’t work for everyone. What I’m encouraging people to do is just make decisions for themselves. Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life.”