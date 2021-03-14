Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want any more negativity in her life

The socialite said this week that it plans to use its social media platforms to spread positivity.

Khloe Kardashian said this week on her Instagram that she doesn’t want negativity in her life and plans to use her social media platforms to spread positivity.

The 36-year-old star focuses on spreading uplifting messages on her Instagram accounts and has said she makes a conscious effort not to contribute to anything negative in the app because she believes that people already have ‘too much negativity at hand’.

“I think in the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as negativity, there is positivity, but we don’t highlight it as much as we do with the negative,” she said, adding that seeing the ‘number of messages’ that their content receives shows them that people ‘do need’ more positive energy in their lives.

“As much as I need a little boost in my day, I guess one of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see. It’s such a simple thing (…) I don’t think it has an inconvenience, so I can imagine why not keep trying to have a little more positivity. And it helps me spend my days. Sometimes I only publish things because they talked to me, but that doesn’t mean I’m going through that. That doesn’t mean you’re currently at that stage of your life. But I still know what’s uplifting, positive, and happy,” she says.