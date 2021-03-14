Demi Lovato confesses that she prefers to date girls than boys

After completing her engagement to Max Ehrich in 2020, Lovato learned more about her sexuality.

After ending her engagement with Max Ehrich in 2020, Demi Lovato confessed that she learned even more about her sexuality. In an interview with Glamour magazine, the actress and singer revealed that when things didn’t work out between them, she realized she no longer wanted to be in a straight relationship.

“When I started getting older, I started to realize how ‘queer’ I really am,” she said, 28.

“Last year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I thought, ‘This is a great sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I was not going to do it, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth,” she says.

“I dated a girl and thought, ‘I like her a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt good (…) Some of the boys I dated, when it came time to be sexual or intimate, had this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I don’t want to put my mouth there.’ She didn’t even rely on the person she was with. I realized that I really appreciated the friendships of those people more than romance, and I didn’t want romance with any one of the opposite sex,” she said.

Although Lovato is not yet ready to define her sexuality, she claims she already knows her truth.

“I know who I am and what I am, but I’m waiting until a specific timeline to go out into the world as what I am,” she says.

Lovato plans to tell this and other truths such as her struggles for sobriety and her relationships in the upcoming YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. The first two episodes will debut on their YouTube channel on Tuesday, March 23.