Jennifer Aniston clears up the little tattoos on her body

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston finally clarified the little tattoos she did more than two years ago on her body.

While many celebrities have tattoos, few make people try to decipher what they mean, such as the one the Friends star has tattooed on their wrists, the number 11 11.

Theories arose immediately at the time, from Aniston’s birthday on February 11 to the death of her beloved puppy Norman, in 2011. Or maybe the 11th is the actress’s favorite number. Could it be a Bible verse?

Despite being a unique mystery, tattooing is not as unique as fans imagined. A friend of Aniston’s gave a clue on February 11, when she published a tribute on her friend’s birthday.

As part of the legend, Andrea Benewald wrote: “I can’t wait to celebrate any more magical desires! 11:11”.

There was no explanation, but there was a visual surprise. Aniston’s tattoo has a twin sister. The numbers are also on Benewald’s wrist, in the same place, the same size, and with the same font. She shared a photo of the tattoo along with images of his 37 years of friendship.