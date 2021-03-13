DEMI LOVATO EXPLAINED WHY SHE WANTS TO SHAVE HER HEAD COMPLETELY

As Demi Lovato fans know, the pop star continues to shorten her hair.

Last November he had amazed us by cutting his long brown mane into a platinum pixie cut, then in early January, he had turned it into a bowl cut dyed with a beautiful shade of pink for which fans – including us – went crazy. At the beginning of March she then returned brunette, but in doing so decided to cut her hair even shorter.

As unexpected as the look changes may be, they are a common event in the world of stars, but the “I Love Me” singer is using this continuous transformation as a means of sending a message.

Demi is the protagonist of the cover of the March issue of Glamour in which she still sports the neon pink bowl cut. In the cover interview, the 28-year-old reveals that she has the “ultimate goal “ of shaving her head completely.

The singer explains to the magazine that the initial decision to cut her hair was ” a symbolic act to get out of the heteronormative box in which I was locked up for years“.

In the interview he motivates this because he discovered that he is ” too queer” to attend a cisgender man (sensuality is when sexuality coincides with gender identity):

“ I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting for a specific moment to tell the world how I am.”

Despite experiencing so many different colors, cuts, and hairstyles in the past, Demi hasn’t always been so comfortable with her looks and feared what her fans would think:

“My fans react when I dye my hair,” she says. “If he doesn’t like it, I see it.”

In 2014, when she dyed her hair pink and shaved half her head, the look received many negative reactions: ” She rekindled that fear within me of being who I really am,” the singer recalls.

Her current view of life and appearance has now totally changed, Demi closes the interview admitting that she is beginning to feel more comfortable in her own skin:

“ Nothing people say or do will really change the way I live.”