DEMI LOVATO EXPLAINED THAT THE END OF HER ENGAGEMENT TO MAX EHRICH WAS ‘A HUGE SIGNAL’ ABOUT HER SEXUALITY

Demi Lovato opened up about her sexuality on the pages of Glamour, explaining how the cancellation of her official engagement to Max Ehrich opened her eyes to what she really wants.

“When I started getting older, I started to realize what I really am queer – the singer recounted in the interview and the newspaper pointed out how“radiant ” she was as she said it – Last year I was officially engaged to a man and when it didn’t work, I said to myself, ‘This is a huge signal.’ I thought I’d spend my life with someone. When it ended, I felt a sense of relief in being able to live my truth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Max Ehrich had proposed marriage to the 28-year-old in July 2020. They broke up two months later.

Demi Lovato went on to say that she is experimenting with her tastes and that at the moment she feels ” tooqueer“ to attend a cisgender man (cisessexuality is when sexuality coincides with gender identity).

“ I went out with a girl and thought, ‘This is so much more.’ It looked better, it seemed right – he said – With some guys, I went out with, when it came to an intimate or sexual moment, I had this visceral reaction like, ‘I don’t want to put my mouth there.’ It wasn’t even based on the person I was with. I found myself really appreciating the friendship with these people, more than the romantic side. I didn’t want anything romantic with anyone of the opposite sex.”

The official engagement would be canceled because Max Ehrich had no sincere intentions towards Demi Lovato. After the breakup, there had been a train in which the actor had accused the singer of not personally telling him that he was leaving him and getting photographed crying in the place where he had asked her hand.

Demi has now explained that all this has led her to wonder if she would still trust anyone. Then she realized that the only one she has to trust is herself, so she’s ready to get back in the game:

“I denied my intuition about all the alarm bells ringing, but I had no one else to blame but myself. I was wondering how I was going to trust me again, but I really should have trusted myself. If I had trusted me, I would not have ended up in that position.”

“ My heart is open. I’m listening to my intuition a lot, and that doesn’t mean I have my guard up. I’m saying my ears are more outstretched and my eyes are more open.”