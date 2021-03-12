TOM HOLLAND REVEALED “THE BEST ADVICE” HE HAS RECEIVED AND CAN BE USEFUL TO EVERYONE

It happens to everyone to feel nervous or anxious in some situations, even to Tom Holland.

The Spider-Man actor shared ” the best advice” he has ever received and it is precisely this topic, namely how to regain calm in times when one feels more agitated.

“ It’s a trick my first director, Nick Evans, taught me. It’s basically about turning your nervousness into enthusiasm,” the 24-year-old explained to British Vogue.

“Throughout my career, whenever I felt nervous about something, I tricked myself into thinking That I was really excited. This made me enjoy everything much more.”

In short, replace anxiety with joy: let’s take notes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Nick Evans, the director mentioned by Tom Holland, directed Billy Elliot the Musical: it is the theatrical show in which the star debuted as an actor in 2008, at the age of 12.

The actor recently recounted another valuable piece of advice he has received in his career: the one given him by Spider-Man co-star Zendaya!