SHAKIRA IS BACK IN THE RECORDING STUDIO: NEW MUSIC COMING SOON!

The queen of Latin music (and not only) Shakira has surprises in store for her fans. She let us know, with an unequivocal post shared on Instagram that portrays her at work in the recording studio.

Yes, something boils in the pot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

At the moment we don’t know if it’s a new single or a new record. Shakira’s most recent hit is a collaborative song with the Black Eyed Peas entitled ” Girl LikeMe”.

