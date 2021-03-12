MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY IS CONSIDERING JUMPING INTO POLITICS

After Arnold Schwarzenegger governor of California, will we see Matthew McConaughey try to become governor of Texas?

The Interstellar actor has revealed that he is seriously considering throwing himself into politics– after there have long been rumors of a career change.

He talked about it on The Balanced Voicepodcast, where he started by recounting that he is currently a professor at the University of Texas and teaches how to make a film at all stages of production. But he’s also wondering what he’s going to do in the future.

“I’m thinking about it right now, I’m thinking about what my leadership role is. Because I think I have some things to teach and share. What’s my role, what’s my category in the next chapter of life I’m entering?”

The podcast host jumped in to ask him if he’s considering running for governor of Texas.

“ I’m really consideringit,” Matthew McConaughey replied.

As early as last November, he had opened up the possibility of being a politician in the face of a similar question, but taking his time: ” At the moment politics seems to me to be adamaged business. When politics redefines its goal, I might be damn interested.”

Matthew McConaughey was born in Texas, exactly in the city of Uvalde, on November 4, 1969.

Although he is a Hollywood star, he continues to live in the state where he was born: he is now based in the capital Austin, Salong with his wife Camila Alves and children Levi, Vida, and Livingston.