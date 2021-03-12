JUSTIN BIEBER UNVEILED TRACKLISTS AND COLLABORATIONS FOR NEW ALBUM ‘JUSTICE’

There are 16 songs that will form the tracklist of “Justice”, Justin Bieber’s new album to be released on Friday, March 19. These include several collaborations with the likes of Chance The Rapper, Given, Burna Boy, Khalid, Kid Laroi, Daniel Caesar, Benny Blanco, Dominic Fike, and Beam.
1. 2
Much 2. Deserve
You 3. As I Am feat. Khalid
4. Off My
Face 5. Holy feat. Chance The
Rapper 6. Unstable feat. The Kid Laroi
7. Interlude
8. Die For You feat. Dominic Fike
9. Hold
On 10. Somebody
11. Ghost
12. Peaches feat. Given &
Daniel Caesar 13. Love You Different feat. Beam
14. Loved By You feat. Burna
Boy 15. Anyone
16. Lonely feat. Benny Blanco
Speaking of “Justice,” Justin said:
“At a time when there is so much evil in this destroyed planet, we all ardently desire healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that offers comfort, to create songs that people can relate to and connect with so that they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice, and pain can make people feel powerless. Music is a great way to remind each other that we’re not alone. Music can be a way to relate and connect with each other. I know I can’t just solve injustice by making music, but I know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other, we’ll be much closer to being united. This is me doing a little part. My part.”
