BELLA HADID: THE 2000S “SK8R BOI” LOOK THAT AVRIL LAVIGNE WOULD BE PROUD OF

Forget tiny shoulder bags and low-waisted jeans. Bella Hadid chose another fashion milestone from the early 2000s and showed it in her latest Instagram post: skater style, a fabulously nostalgic homage to Avril Lavigne and her iconic hit “Sk8er Boi“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

“ She was an sk8r boi she said see ya l8r boi,” wrote the supermodel in the album’s caption and are, of course, the unforgettable verses of Avril’s most famous song.

Bella showed off her look in multiple photos, showing off her navel in the first and then all the pieces of her outfit, including a wide and square trainer jacket, laid-back khach pants, brown Nike trainers, and a black New York baseball cap. They complete the look: a braid and simple black sunglasses.

While he’s not posing in deformed Dickies and Worn Van’s pants, the skater style is definitely a mood and trend that’s certainly about to return to the scene.