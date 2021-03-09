ARIANA GRANDE AND BOYFRIEND DALTON GOMEZ SPOTTED IN RARE PUBLIC OUTING

If you’re a fan of Ariana Grande, you know how much you love quiet living at home. Last weekend, however, he made an exception, except that he gives us an update on his relationship with Dalton Gomez.

The singer and her boyfriend were spotted in what is just a rare public outing. They were photographed going to dinner: they chose to eat Italian, at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

In the paparazzi images (which you can see here on a fan Instagram account), the 27-year-old wears an oversized brown down jacket but above all shows off the incredible engagement ring with which the real estate agent asked her hand. Instead, he chose a lilac sweater.

Before this release, the last update on the couple had been the official engagement: Ariana Grande had revealed that she had said yes to Dalton Gomez’s marriage proposal last December.

After the artist’s announcement, his mother Joan, and brother Frankie immediately gave an enthusiastic and public welcome to the promised groom.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been together since January 2020 and have made the relationship public by appearing in the video for “Stuck With U”, released four months later.