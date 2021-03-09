ARCHIE’S TENDER CAMEO IN HARRY AND MEGHAN’S INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WINFREY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat in front of Oprah Winfrey for a lengthy interview, after it was confirmed last February that they will not return as “working members” of the Royal Family.

During the TV special, there was also a tender moment starring Archie!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest son did not appear in person during the interview but made a cameo appearance in a clip aired as the host spoke about their lives as a family.

It is a black and white video shot by Harry, in which he, Meghan, and Archie play on the beach together with their dog. At one point Archie leaves mom and runs to dad, having fun passing under his legs.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019. Soon he will be an older brother: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child.