ARCHIE WILL HAVE A SISTER: HARRY AND MEGHAN HAVE REVEALED THEY ARE EXPECTING A BABY GIRL

Last Valentine’s Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let us know they were expecting their second child and now they have revealed that she will be a little girl.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down in front of Oprah Winfrey for a lengthy interview, after it was confirmed a few weeks ago that they will not return as “working members” of the Royal Family.

They talked about how media and public scrutiny affected their mental health, particularly that of the 39-year-old, how they felt unprotected and “silenced” and how Harry saw a repeat of certain behaviors he had towards his mother Diana.

On one lighter side, they revealed that they married in secret three days before the Royal Wedding and are waiting for a female.

Harry said it’s ” beautiful “to know that they’re going to have a baby girl, but that it doesn’t matter the genre: “I’m just grateful. Having a child, whoever it would have been, is great.”

“Having a male and then a female, what more can you want? Now we have our family. There are four of us and our two dogs, it’s wonderful” she added, while Meghan Markle confirmed that they will stop by two children.

The Duchess concluded by revealing that the birth is scheduled for the summer.