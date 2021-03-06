Kate Middleton and Prince William release new video for real fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke to a family whose life changed by text message.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke to a family whose lives changed by text message to the Shout 85258 mental health support service.

The text message was sent by a 12-year-old boy who had begun to experience severe anxiety during the pandemic. Unless his loving and understanding parents knew, things had become so difficult for him that one night he decided to end his life. It was while standing on a bridge that he texted ‘Shout’ that would help him find the help he needed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a video of their conversation on Friday on their Kensington Royal social media accounts.

During their conversation, the Duke and Duchess heard more about the circumstances that led Jack, the 12-year-old boy, to approach Shout and the impact his text conversation had to save lives.

Shout85258 is the UK’s first 24/7 text messaging support service, offering a free and confidential platform for mental health conversations to ensure that no one has to deal with their problems alone.

The service was researched and developed with The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign and was created with a donation from The Royal Foundation.