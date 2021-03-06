ADELE: DIVORCE FROM EX SIMON KONECKI HAS OFFICIALLY ENDED

Two years after the announcement of the separation, the marriage between Adele and Simon Konecki also ended in the official venue.

The singer and her ex had reached an agreement on divorce last January but the judge’s signature was still missing: now this signature has arrived and so they have been officially declared divorced, as UsWeekly reports.

In the agreement, the 32-year-old and the 46-year-old decided to split the joint estates, without using lawyers but representing themselves in the case of mediation.

Adele and Simon Konecki had become a couple in 2011 and were married in 2017.

Together they had their son Angelo, who is 8 years old. They would have asked for joint custody of the baby.

The 32-year-old artist’s spokesman announced the split in April 2019. According to the usual well-informed, the marriage would end because they felt they had ” become more friends than lovers”.

Last year it was rumored that Adele was dating rapper Skepta, but in October the singer herself silenced the rumors by calling herself single.